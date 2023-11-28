In the upcoming matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Morgan Frost to find the back of the net for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Morgan Frost score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Frost stats and insights

Frost has scored in one of 11 games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

In two games against the Hurricanes this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Frost has zero points on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 67 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Frost recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:42 Away W 1-0 SO 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:45 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 11:45 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 2 2 0 16:39 Away W 4-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 12:20 Away W 6-3 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:38 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:24 Away W 5-1 11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:41 Home L 5-2 10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:02 Home L 3-2 10/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:12 Away L 5-2

Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

