In the upcoming matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Morgan Frost to find the back of the net for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Morgan Frost score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Frost stats and insights
- Frost has scored in one of 11 games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.
- In two games against the Hurricanes this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Frost has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have conceded 67 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Frost recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|11:45
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|2
|2
|0
|16:39
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|12:20
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:41
|Home
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Home
|L 3-2
|10/14/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:12
|Away
|L 5-2
Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
