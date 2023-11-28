Should you bet on Morgan Rielly to score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers face off on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Morgan Rielly score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Rielly stats and insights

  • Rielly has scored in three of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken three shots in one game versus the Panthers this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
  • He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have conceded 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Rielly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 23:45 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 26:16 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Wild 3 1 2 26:03 Away W 4-3 OT
11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 23:44 Away W 3-2
11/11/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 22:55 Home W 5-2
11/10/2023 Flames 1 0 1 26:13 Home W 5-4 SO
11/8/2023 Senators 0 0 0 23:42 Home L 6-3
11/6/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 25:29 Home W 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 26:42 Home L 6-4
11/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 29:57 Away L 3-2 SO

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

