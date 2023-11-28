Morgan Rielly will be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers face off on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Rielly are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Morgan Rielly vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Rielly Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Rielly has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 24:47 on the ice per game.

Rielly has a goal in three games this year through 19 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Rielly has a point in 10 games this season (out of 19), including multiple points five times.

In 10 of 19 games this year, Rielly has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Rielly's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Rielly going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Rielly Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 19 Games 10 16 Points 6 3 Goals 1 13 Assists 5

