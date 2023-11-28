Should you bet on Nathan Bastian to score a goal when the New Jersey Devils and the New York Islanders meet up on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bastian stats and insights

In one of 18 games this season, Bastian scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.

Bastian has no points on the power play.

He has a 4.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 60 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.3 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Bastian recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:35 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 9:38 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:07 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 6:59 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:48 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:20 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:07 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:52 Away W 4-2 11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:02 Away L 4-1

Devils vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2

