Will Nathan Bastian Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 28?
Should you bet on Nathan Bastian to score a goal when the New Jersey Devils and the New York Islanders meet up on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bastian stats and insights
- In one of 18 games this season, Bastian scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Bastian has no points on the power play.
- He has a 4.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have conceded 60 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.3 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.
Bastian recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:35
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|9:38
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|10:07
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|6:59
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|9:48
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:20
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:07
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:52
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/3/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|9:02
|Away
|L 4-1
Devils vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2
