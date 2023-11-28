Can we count on Nicholas Robertson finding the back of the net when the Toronto Maple Leafs match up against the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Nicholas Robertson score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Robertson stats and insights

  • Robertson has scored in three of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.
  • Robertson has no points on the power play.
  • Robertson's shooting percentage is 23.1%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 55 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 17.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

