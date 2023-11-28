Can we count on Nicholas Robertson finding the back of the net when the Toronto Maple Leafs match up against the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Nicholas Robertson score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Robertson stats and insights

Robertson has scored in three of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.

Robertson has no points on the power play.

Robertson's shooting percentage is 23.1%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 55 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 17.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

