Will Nick Seeler Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 28?
In the upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Nick Seeler to score a goal for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Nick Seeler score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Seeler stats and insights
- Seeler is yet to score through 21 games this season.
- He has attempted four shots in two games against the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.
- Seeler has no points on the power play.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 67 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Seeler recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|20:29
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|18:26
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:38
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|19:52
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|17:10
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|19:16
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|21:21
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:14
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:48
|Home
|L 5-0
Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
