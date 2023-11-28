For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the New Jersey Devils and the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Nico Hischier a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Nico Hischier score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Hischier stats and insights

Hischier has scored in three of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Hischier's shooting percentage is 18.8%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 60 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Hischier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 14:55 Home W 7-2 10/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:11 Home W 5-4 10/25/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:54 Home L 6-4 10/24/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 19:27 Away W 5-2 10/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:20 Away W 5-4 OT 10/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:09 Home L 4-3 10/13/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:43 Home L 4-3 SO 10/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:02 Home W 4-3

Devils vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2

