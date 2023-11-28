Nico Hischier Game Preview: Devils vs. Islanders - November 28
Nico Hischier and the New Jersey Devils will face the New York Islanders at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Prudential Center. If you're considering a wager on Hischier against the Islanders, we have plenty of info to help.
Nico Hischier vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)
Devils vs Islanders Game Info
Hischier Season Stats Insights
- In 8 games this season, Hischier has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 9:28 on the ice per game.
- Hischier has a goal in three games this year through eight games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- In three of eight games this season, Hischier has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.
- Hischier has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the eight games he's played.
- Hischier's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he hits the over.
- There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Hischier going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Hischier Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 60 total goals (three per game) in the league.
- The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 25th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|8
|Games
|4
|4
|Points
|4
|3
|Goals
|2
|1
|Assists
|2
