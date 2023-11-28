Nico Hischier and the New Jersey Devils will face the New York Islanders at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Prudential Center. If you're considering a wager on Hischier against the Islanders, we have plenty of info to help.

Nico Hischier vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Devils vs Islanders Game Info

Hischier Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Hischier has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 9:28 on the ice per game.

Hischier has a goal in three games this year through eight games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In three of eight games this season, Hischier has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Hischier has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the eight games he's played.

Hischier's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Hischier going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hischier Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 60 total goals (three per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 8 Games 4 4 Points 4 3 Goals 2 1 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.