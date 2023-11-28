On Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers square off with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Nicolas Deslauriers going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Nicolas Deslauriers score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Deslauriers stats and insights

  • Deslauriers is yet to score through 21 games this season.
  • He has taken one shot in two games versus the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.
  • Deslauriers has no points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 67 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Deslauriers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:29 Away W 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 5:48 Home L 3-1
11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:53 Away L 3-2
11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:18 Home W 5-2
11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:46 Home W 4-3 OT
11/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 6:53 Away W 3-1
11/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:44 Away W 4-2
11/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:56 Away W 6-3
11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 8:15 Away L 2-1
11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:42 Home L 5-0

Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

