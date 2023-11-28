In the upcoming contest against the New Jersey Devils, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Noah Dobson to light the lamp for the New York Islanders? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Noah Dobson score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dobson stats and insights

In six of 20 games this season, Dobson has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

Dobson has picked up one goal and seven assists on the power play.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 12% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.5 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dobson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 28:41 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 1 0 1 31:05 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:14 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 26:04 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 24:51 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 24:31 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:32 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:29 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:22 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 1 1 0 24:55 Home L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.