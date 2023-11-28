The New York Islanders, with Noah Dobson, will be on the ice Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New Jersey Devils. Does a wager on Dobson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Noah Dobson vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Islanders vs Devils Game Info

Dobson Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Dobson has averaged 25:00 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

Dobson has a goal in six games this year through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Dobson has a point in 13 games this year (out of 20), including multiple points three times.

In nine of 20 games this year, Dobson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Dobson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Dobson has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet.

Dobson Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 20 Games 4 16 Points 1 6 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

