Noah Dobson Game Preview: Islanders vs. Devils - November 28
The New York Islanders, with Noah Dobson, will be on the ice Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New Jersey Devils. Does a wager on Dobson interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Noah Dobson vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)
Dobson Season Stats Insights
- In 20 games this season, Dobson has averaged 25:00 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.
- Dobson has a goal in six games this year through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Dobson has a point in 13 games this year (out of 20), including multiple points three times.
- In nine of 20 games this year, Dobson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- Dobson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he hits the over.
- Given his moneyline odds, Dobson has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet.
Dobson Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
- The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|20
|Games
|4
|16
|Points
|1
|6
|Goals
|0
|10
|Assists
|1
