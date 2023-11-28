Will Oliver Wahlstrom Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 28?
When the New York Islanders play the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Oliver Wahlstrom light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Oliver Wahlstrom score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Wahlstrom stats and insights
- Wahlstrom has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Wahlstrom has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- On defense, the Devils are giving up 69 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.5 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Wahlstrom recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:50
|Home
|L 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|10:04
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/22/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|13:01
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:40
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|11:36
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:14
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:54
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|13:32
|Home
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:03
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Islanders vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
