Can we count on Ondrej Palat finding the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils clash with the New York Islanders at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Ondrej Palat score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Palat stats and insights

In two of 19 games this season, Palat has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.

Palat's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 60 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Palat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 13:13 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 16:54 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:07 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 22:09 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 18:22 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:33 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:31 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:21 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:38 Away W 4-2 11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:21 Away L 4-1

Devils vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

