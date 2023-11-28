Ondrej Palat will be on the ice when the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders play at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. There are prop bets for Palat available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Ondrej Palat vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Devils vs Islanders Game Info

Palat Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Palat has a plus-minus of -4, while averaging 15:35 on the ice per game.

Palat has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 19 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Palat has a point in nine of 19 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In eight of 19 games this year, Palat has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Palat goes over his points prop total is 53.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Palat going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Palat Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders are allowing 60 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 19 Games 3 10 Points 3 2 Goals 2 8 Assists 1

