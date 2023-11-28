Will Owen Tippett Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 28?
Can we anticipate Owen Tippett lighting the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers match up against the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Owen Tippett score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Tippett stats and insights
- In six of 21 games this season, Tippett has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has attempted six shots in two games versus the Hurricanes this season, and has scored two goals.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- Tippett's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have conceded 67 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Tippett recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:50
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|18:08
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:53
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|14:55
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|12:19
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|2
|1
|1
|16:13
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|2
|2
|0
|13:52
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:50
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:30
|Home
|L 5-0
Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
