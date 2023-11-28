The Philadelphia Flyers, including Owen Tippett, take the ice Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes at Wells Fargo Center, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Tippett available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Owen Tippett vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Tippett Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Tippett has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 15:18 on the ice per game.

Tippett has scored a goal in six of 21 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Tippett has a point in 10 games this year (out of 21), including multiple points four times.

Tippett has an assist in six of 21 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Tippett hits the over on his points over/under is 45.5%, based on the odds.

Tippett has an implied probability of 27% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Tippett Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 67 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 21 Games 6 14 Points 5 7 Goals 3 7 Assists 2

