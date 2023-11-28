On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Islanders match up against the New Jersey Devils. Is Pierre Engvall going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pierre Engvall score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Engvall stats and insights

Engvall has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Devils this season in one game (one shot).

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Engvall's shooting percentage is 4.8%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 69 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.5 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Engvall recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:46 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:03 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 12:57 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 15:21 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:51 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 13:08 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:28 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 4-1 11/7/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:31 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:30 Home L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.