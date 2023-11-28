Pierre Engvall Game Preview: Islanders vs. Devils - November 28
Pierre Engvall and the New York Islanders will play the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Prudential Center. Looking to bet on Engvall's props? Here is some information to help you.
Pierre Engvall vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)
Engvall Season Stats Insights
- In 19 games this season, Engvall has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 13:57 on the ice per game.
- Engvall has a goal in one of his 19 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- Engvall has recorded a point in a game nine times this season out of 19 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.
- Engvall has an assist in eight of 19 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Engvall has an implied probability of 41.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- There is a 29.4% chance of Engvall having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Engvall Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
- The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|19
|Games
|4
|10
|Points
|2
|1
|Goals
|1
|9
|Assists
|1
