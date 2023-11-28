Pierre Engvall and the New York Islanders will play the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Prudential Center. Looking to bet on Engvall's props? Here is some information to help you.

Pierre Engvall vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Islanders vs Devils Game Info

Engvall Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Engvall has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 13:57 on the ice per game.

Engvall has a goal in one of his 19 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Engvall has recorded a point in a game nine times this season out of 19 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Engvall has an assist in eight of 19 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Engvall has an implied probability of 41.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Engvall having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Engvall Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 69 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 19 Games 4 10 Points 2 1 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

