The Wagner Seahawks (2-3) travel to face the Providence Friars (5-1) after losing three road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Providence vs. Wagner Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Providence Stats Insights

  • This season, the Friars have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Seahawks' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Providence shoots better than 42.6% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
  • The Seahawks are the 242nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Friars sit at 84th.
  • The Friars score 74.7 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 61.6 the Seahawks allow.
  • When Providence puts up more than 61.6 points, it is 5-1.

Wagner Stats Insights

  • Wagner has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 36.6% from the field.
  • The Seahawks are the 242nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Friars sit at 175th.
  • The Seahawks put up only 1.7 fewer points per game (63.0) than the Friars give up to opponents (64.7).
  • Wagner has a 2-3 record when allowing fewer than 74.7 points.

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Providence scored 82.9 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 73.9 points per contest.
  • The Friars ceded 70.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (71.8).
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Providence fared better in home games last season, averaging 7.1 treys per game with a 37.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage away from home.

Wagner Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Wagner put up more points at home (63.7 per game) than away (62.2) last season.
  • At home, the Seahawks gave up 55.8 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 66.5.
  • At home, Wagner drained 6.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Wagner's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.7%) than away (30.2%).

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Kansas State L 73-70 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/19/2023 Georgia W 71-64 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/24/2023 Lehigh W 78-64 Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/28/2023 Wagner - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/2/2023 Rhode Island - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/5/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center

Wagner Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Rhode Island L 69-53 Thomas F. Ryan Center
11/18/2023 @ Seton Hall L 72-51 Prudential Center
11/25/2023 NJIT W 64-51 Spiro Sports Center
11/28/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/2/2023 @ Stony Brook - Island Federal Credit Union Arena
12/6/2023 @ Coppin State - Physical Education Complex

