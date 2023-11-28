Can we expect Rasmus Ristolainen finding the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Rasmus Ristolainen score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Ristolainen 2022-23 stats and insights

In three of 74 games last season, Ristolainen scored -- but just one goal each time.

On the power play, he scored one goal while picking up four assists.

He took 1.1 shots per game, sinking 3.5% of them.

Hurricanes 2022-23 defensive stats

The Hurricanes gave up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league action.

The Hurricanes shut out opponents nine times last season. As a team, they averaged 16.5 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

