Will Rasmus Ristolainen Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 28?
Can we expect Rasmus Ristolainen finding the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Rasmus Ristolainen score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Ristolainen 2022-23 stats and insights
- In three of 74 games last season, Ristolainen scored -- but just one goal each time.
- On the power play, he scored one goal while picking up four assists.
- He took 1.1 shots per game, sinking 3.5% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Hurricanes gave up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league action.
- The Hurricanes shut out opponents nine times last season. As a team, they averaged 16.5 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.