Will Ryan McLeod Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 28?
On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers go head to head against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Ryan McLeod going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Ryan McLeod score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
McLeod stats and insights
- McLeod is yet to score through 20 games this season.
- He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.
- McLeod has picked up one assist on the power play.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 52 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
McLeod recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|13:58
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|15:29
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:12
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|15:36
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:50
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/6/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:50
|Away
|L 6-2
Oilers vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
