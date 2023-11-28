Can we count on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins lighting the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers take on the Vegas Golden Knights at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Nugent-Hopkins stats and insights

Nugent-Hopkins has scored in five of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Golden Knights.

On the power play he has one goal, plus five assists.

Nugent-Hopkins averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.9%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 52 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nugent-Hopkins recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 18:27 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 3 1 2 18:26 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 19:04 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 20:34 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 19:31 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:23 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 19:20 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 18:48 Away L 3-2 11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:21 Away L 6-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.