The Edmonton Oilers, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins among them, play the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, at Rogers Place. If you're considering a bet on Nugent-Hopkins against the Golden Knights, we have lots of info to help.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has averaged 19:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

In five of 20 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 11 of 20 games this year, Nugent-Hopkins has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Nugent-Hopkins has an assist in nine of 20 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Nugent-Hopkins' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 67.5% that he goes over.

Nugent-Hopkins has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 52 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +15 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 20 Games 10 18 Points 16 5 Goals 2 13 Assists 14

