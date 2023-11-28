The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game versus the Carolina Hurricanes is set for Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Ryan Poehling find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan Poehling score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Poehling stats and insights

In two of 18 games this season, Poehling has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In two games against the Hurricanes this season, he has taken three shots and scored one goal.

Poehling has no points on the power play.

Poehling's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 67 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Poehling recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:32 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:41 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:18 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 13:51 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:06 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:18 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:55 Away W 4-2 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:41 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:33 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 10:14 Away W 5-1

Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

