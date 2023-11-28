Will Ryan Poehling Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 28?
The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game versus the Carolina Hurricanes is set for Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Ryan Poehling find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Ryan Poehling score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Poehling stats and insights
- In two of 18 games this season, Poehling has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In two games against the Hurricanes this season, he has taken three shots and scored one goal.
- Poehling has no points on the power play.
- Poehling's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 67 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Poehling recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:32
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:41
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|17:18
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|1
|2
|13:51
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|17:18
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|9:41
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Home
|L 5-0
|11/3/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|10:14
|Away
|W 5-1
Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
