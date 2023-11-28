Will Ryan Pulock Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 28?
Can we expect Ryan Pulock lighting the lamp when the New York Islanders take on the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Ryan Pulock score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Pulock stats and insights
- Pulock has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored against the Devils this season in one game (zero shots).
- Pulock has zero points on the power play.
- Pulock's shooting percentage is 3.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- On defense, the Devils are giving up 69 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.5 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Pulock recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|23:33
|Home
|L 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|28:47
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:05
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:02
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|20:40
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|20:27
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|22:18
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|20:29
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:31
|Home
|L 4-2
Islanders vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
