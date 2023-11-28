Will Ryan Reaves score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Florida Panthers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Ryan Reaves score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Reaves stats and insights

In one of 15 games this season, Reaves scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Panthers this season, but has not scored.

Reaves has no points on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 55 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 17.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Reaves recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 9:38 Away L 4-3 OT 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 4:33 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:13 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 4:32 Home W 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:59 Home L 6-4 11/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 7:35 Away L 3-2 SO 10/31/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:07 Home L 4-1 10/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:33 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:54 Away W 4-1 10/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:56 Away W 4-1

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

