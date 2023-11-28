For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the New York Islanders and the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Scott Mayfield a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Scott Mayfield score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Mayfield stats and insights

Mayfield is yet to score through 13 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Devils this season in one game (zero shots).

Mayfield has no points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 69 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.5 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Mayfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:10 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 1 0 1 26:19 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:09 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:17 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:19 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:35 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:32 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:17 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 4-2

Islanders vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.