On Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Sean Couturier going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Sean Couturier score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Couturier stats and insights

  • In five of 19 games this season, Couturier has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has attempted three shots in two games against the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.
  • Couturier has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
  • He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 10.9% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 67 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Couturier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:27 Away W 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 23:09 Home L 3-1
11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:05 Away L 3-2
11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:20 Home W 5-2
11/18/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 18:55 Home W 4-3 OT
11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:39 Away W 3-1
11/11/2023 Kings 1 0 1 16:53 Away W 4-2
11/10/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 16:50 Away W 6-3
11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:20 Away L 2-1
11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:34 Home L 5-2

Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

