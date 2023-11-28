Will Sean Couturier Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 28?
On Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Sean Couturier going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Sean Couturier score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Couturier stats and insights
- In five of 19 games this season, Couturier has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted three shots in two games against the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.
- Couturier has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 10.9% of them.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 67 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Couturier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|20:27
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|23:09
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:05
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:20
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|18:55
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|20:39
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|16:53
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|16:50
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|22:20
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/1/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:34
|Home
|L 5-2
Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
