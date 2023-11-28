The Philadelphia Flyers, Sean Couturier included, will face the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Couturier interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Sean Couturier vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Couturier Season Stats Insights

Couturier's plus-minus this season, in 17:36 per game on the ice, is +5.

Couturier has a goal in five of 19 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Couturier has a point in 11 of 19 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In eight of 19 games this season, Couturier has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Couturier has an implied probability of 54.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Couturier has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Couturier Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 67 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 19 Games 2 14 Points 2 5 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

