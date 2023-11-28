When the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Florida Panthers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will T.J. Brodie score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will T.J. Brodie score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Brodie stats and insights

Brodie is yet to score through 19 games this season.

He has not scored against the Panthers this season in one game (zero shots).

Brodie has no points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 55 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Brodie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:09 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 24:34 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 25:44 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 23:43 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:45 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 24:38 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 0 0 0 24:05 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 22:51 Home W 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 23:04 Home L 6-4 11/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 27:17 Away L 3-2 SO

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.