When the Philadelphia Flyers face off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Travis Konecny score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Travis Konecny score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Konecny stats and insights

  • Konecny has scored in eight of 21 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • He has scored one goal versus the Hurricanes this season in two games (six shots).
  • Konecny has scored two goals on the power play.
  • He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 16.9% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes have given up 67 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Konecny recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:40 Away W 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:34 Home L 3-1
11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:43 Away L 3-2
11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 20:13 Home W 5-2
11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:38 Home W 4-3 OT
11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 21:39 Away W 3-1
11/11/2023 Kings 1 0 1 20:14 Away W 4-2
11/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:07 Away W 6-3
11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:31 Away L 2-1
11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:15 Home L 5-0

Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

