The Philadelphia Flyers, Travis Konecny among them, face the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Wells Fargo Center. Prop bets for Konecny are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Travis Konecny vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Konecny Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Konecny has averaged 18:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +9.

In Konecny's 21 games played this season he's scored in eight of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 10 of 21 games this season, Konecny has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Konecny has an assist in four of 21 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Konecny's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Konecny going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Konecny Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 67 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 21 Games 4 15 Points 4 11 Goals 2 4 Assists 2

