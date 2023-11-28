Travis Sanheim will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Philadelphia Flyers meet the Carolina Hurricanes at Wells Fargo Center. Fancy a bet on Sanheim? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Travis Sanheim vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Sanheim Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Sanheim has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 26:01 on the ice per game.

Sanheim has a goal in two of 21 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Sanheim has a point in 10 games this year (out of 21), including multiple points four times.

In 10 of 21 games this season, Sanheim has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Sanheim has an implied probability of 46.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Sanheim going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sanheim Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 67 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 21 Games 6 16 Points 1 2 Goals 1 14 Assists 0

