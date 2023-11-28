Will Tyler Bertuzzi find the back of the net when the Toronto Maple Leafs square off against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tyler Bertuzzi score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bertuzzi stats and insights

  • In five of 19 games this season, Bertuzzi has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Panthers this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 10.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have conceded 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bertuzzi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 18:32 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:03 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:15 Away W 4-3 OT
11/17/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 15:48 Away W 3-2
11/11/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 14:58 Home W 5-2
11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 5-4 SO
11/8/2023 Senators 1 1 0 16:36 Home L 6-3
11/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:13 Home W 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:33 Home L 6-4
11/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:32 Away L 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.