Tyler Bertuzzi will be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers play at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Prop bets for Bertuzzi are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Bertuzzi has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 15:58 on the ice per game.

Bertuzzi has a goal in five of 19 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In seven of 19 games this year, Bertuzzi has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In three of 19 games this season, Bertuzzi has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Bertuzzi has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Bertuzzi going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 19 Games 8 9 Points 10 5 Goals 5 4 Assists 5

