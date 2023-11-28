Tyler Toffoli and the New Jersey Devils will meet the New York Islanders at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Prudential Center. Prop bets for Toffoli in that upcoming Devils-Islanders matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Tyler Toffoli vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Devils vs Islanders Game Info

Toffoli Season Stats Insights

Toffoli has averaged 17:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -9).

In Toffoli's 19 games played this season he's scored in seven of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Toffoli has a point in 12 of 19 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Toffoli has an assist in seven of 19 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Toffoli's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 68.9% that he goes over.

Toffoli has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Toffoli Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 60 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 19 Games 3 18 Points 3 11 Goals 1 7 Assists 2

