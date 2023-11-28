Tyler Toffoli Game Preview: Devils vs. Islanders - November 28
Tyler Toffoli and the New Jersey Devils will meet the New York Islanders at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Prudential Center. Prop bets for Toffoli in that upcoming Devils-Islanders matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tyler Toffoli vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Devils vs Islanders Game Info
|Devils vs Islanders Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Islanders Prediction
|Devils vs Islanders Betting Trends & Stats
|Devils vs Islanders Player Props
|How to Watch Devils vs Islanders
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Toffoli Season Stats Insights
- Toffoli has averaged 17:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -9).
- In Toffoli's 19 games played this season he's scored in seven of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- Toffoli has a point in 12 of 19 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.
- Toffoli has an assist in seven of 19 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.
- Toffoli's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 68.9% that he goes over.
- Toffoli has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Toffoli Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders have given up 60 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-9).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|19
|Games
|3
|18
|Points
|3
|11
|Goals
|1
|7
|Assists
|2
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.