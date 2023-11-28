Should you bet on Tyson Foerster to score a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes meet up on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Tyson Foerster score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Foerster stats and insights

Foerster has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has taken six shots in two games against the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.

Foerster has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He has a 2.4% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 67 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Foerster recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:09 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:25 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:51 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:30 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 16:31 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:01 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:58 Away W 4-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 14:45 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:14 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:49 Home L 5-0

Flyers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

