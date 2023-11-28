Tyson Foerster will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes play at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Prop bets for Foerster are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Tyson Foerster vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Foerster Season Stats Insights

Foerster's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:25 per game on the ice, is +5.

Foerster has scored a goal in one of 20 games this season.

Despite recording points in four of 20 games this season, Foerster has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Foerster has an assist in three of 20 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Foerster goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Foerster has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Foerster Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 67 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 20 Games 4 4 Points 2 1 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

