Can we anticipate Vincent Desharnais finding the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers play the Vegas Golden Knights at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Vincent Desharnais score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Desharnais stats and insights

In one of 18 games this season, Desharnais scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.

Desharnais has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 52 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Desharnais recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 14:13 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:51 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:49 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:07 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:48 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:50 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:52 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:52 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:42 Away L 3-2 11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:30 Away L 6-2

Oilers vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

