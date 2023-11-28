How to Watch Washington vs. UCSD on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The UCSD Tritons (4-2) go up against the Washington Huskies (3-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Washington vs. UCSD Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Washington Stats Insights
- This season, the Huskies have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.6% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Tritons' opponents have knocked down.
- Washington has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.3% from the field.
- The Tritons are the 311th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Huskies sit at 179th.
- The Huskies put up 82.6 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 69.0 the Tritons give up.
- When Washington puts up more than 69.0 points, it is 3-2.
UCSD Stats Insights
- The Tritons have shot at a 49.7% clip from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
- This season, UCSD has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.4% from the field.
- The Tritons are the 311th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 267th.
- The Tritons score an average of 81.7 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 75.6 the Huskies allow.
- UCSD is 3-2 when allowing fewer than 82.6 points.
Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Washington scored 7.5 more points per game (72.3) than it did when playing on the road (64.8).
- Defensively the Huskies played better at home last season, surrendering 70.4 points per game, compared to 71.5 when playing on the road.
- Washington made 6.6 treys per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged in away games (6.7). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.7% when playing at home and 30.2% in road games.
UCSD Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UCSD scored 71.9 points per game at home last season, and 66.4 away.
- The Tritons gave up more points at home (74.6 per game) than on the road (71.4) last season.
- UCSD made the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (7.7 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.0%) than away (34.7%).
Washington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Nevada
|L 83-76
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|11/18/2023
|Xavier
|W 74-71
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/19/2023
|San Diego State
|L 100-97
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/28/2023
|UCSD
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Colorado State
|-
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
|12/5/2023
|Montana State
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
UCSD Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Navy
|W 73-55
|LionTree Arena
|11/24/2023
|Idaho
|L 73-70
|Redhawk Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Seattle U
|L 79-67
|Redhawk Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|12/1/2023
|San Diego State
|-
|LionTree Arena
|12/5/2023
|Occidental
|-
|LionTree Arena
