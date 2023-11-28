The UCSD Tritons (4-2) go up against the Washington Huskies (3-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Washington vs. UCSD Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Washington Stats Insights

  • This season, the Huskies have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.6% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Tritons' opponents have knocked down.
  • Washington has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.3% from the field.
  • The Tritons are the 311th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Huskies sit at 179th.
  • The Huskies put up 82.6 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 69.0 the Tritons give up.
  • When Washington puts up more than 69.0 points, it is 3-2.

UCSD Stats Insights

  • The Tritons have shot at a 49.7% clip from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
  • This season, UCSD has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.4% from the field.
  • The Tritons are the 311th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 267th.
  • The Tritons score an average of 81.7 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 75.6 the Huskies allow.
  • UCSD is 3-2 when allowing fewer than 82.6 points.

Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Washington scored 7.5 more points per game (72.3) than it did when playing on the road (64.8).
  • Defensively the Huskies played better at home last season, surrendering 70.4 points per game, compared to 71.5 when playing on the road.
  • Washington made 6.6 treys per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged in away games (6.7). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.7% when playing at home and 30.2% in road games.

UCSD Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UCSD scored 71.9 points per game at home last season, and 66.4 away.
  • The Tritons gave up more points at home (74.6 per game) than on the road (71.4) last season.
  • UCSD made the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (7.7 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.0%) than away (34.7%).

Washington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Nevada L 83-76 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
11/18/2023 Xavier W 74-71 T-Mobile Arena
11/19/2023 San Diego State L 100-97 T-Mobile Arena
11/28/2023 UCSD - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
12/2/2023 Colorado State - MGM Grand Garden Arena
12/5/2023 Montana State - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

UCSD Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Navy W 73-55 LionTree Arena
11/24/2023 Idaho L 73-70 Redhawk Center
11/26/2023 @ Seattle U L 79-67 Redhawk Center
11/28/2023 @ Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
12/1/2023 San Diego State - LionTree Arena
12/5/2023 Occidental - LionTree Arena

