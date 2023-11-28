The UCSD Tritons (4-2) go up against the Washington Huskies (3-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Washington vs. UCSD Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Washington Stats Insights

This season, the Huskies have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.6% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Tritons' opponents have knocked down.

Washington has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.3% from the field.

The Tritons are the 311th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Huskies sit at 179th.

The Huskies put up 82.6 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 69.0 the Tritons give up.

When Washington puts up more than 69.0 points, it is 3-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCSD Stats Insights

The Tritons have shot at a 49.7% clip from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

This season, UCSD has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.4% from the field.

The Tritons are the 311th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 267th.

The Tritons score an average of 81.7 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 75.6 the Huskies allow.

UCSD is 3-2 when allowing fewer than 82.6 points.

Washington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Washington scored 7.5 more points per game (72.3) than it did when playing on the road (64.8).

Defensively the Huskies played better at home last season, surrendering 70.4 points per game, compared to 71.5 when playing on the road.

Washington made 6.6 treys per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged in away games (6.7). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.7% when playing at home and 30.2% in road games.

UCSD Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UCSD scored 71.9 points per game at home last season, and 66.4 away.

The Tritons gave up more points at home (74.6 per game) than on the road (71.4) last season.

UCSD made the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (7.7 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.0%) than away (34.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Washington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/12/2023 Nevada L 83-76 Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion 11/18/2023 Xavier W 74-71 T-Mobile Arena 11/19/2023 San Diego State L 100-97 T-Mobile Arena 11/28/2023 UCSD - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion 12/2/2023 Colorado State - MGM Grand Garden Arena 12/5/2023 Montana State - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

UCSD Upcoming Schedule