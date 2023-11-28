The Washington Huskies (3-2) battle the UCSD Tritons (4-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Washington vs. UCSD matchup.

Washington vs. UCSD Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Washington vs. UCSD Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Washington vs. UCSD Betting Trends

Washington has won two games against the spread this season.

Huskies games have hit the over three out of four times this season.

UCSD is 3-2-0 ATS this year.

Tritons games have gone over the point total three out of five times this season.

Washington Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Bookmakers rate Washington considerably lower (80th in the country) than the computer rankings do (22nd-best).

The implied probability of Washington winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.

