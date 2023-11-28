Washington vs. UCSD: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 28
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Huskies (3-2) battle the UCSD Tritons (4-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Washington vs. UCSD matchup.
Washington vs. UCSD Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Washington vs. UCSD Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Washington Moneyline
|UCSD Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Washington (-15.5)
|149.5
|-1200
|+725
|FanDuel
|Washington (-15.5)
|150.5
|-1800
|+920
Washington vs. UCSD Betting Trends
- Washington has won two games against the spread this season.
- Huskies games have hit the over three out of four times this season.
- UCSD is 3-2-0 ATS this year.
- Tritons games have gone over the point total three out of five times this season.
Washington Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- Bookmakers rate Washington considerably lower (80th in the country) than the computer rankings do (22nd-best).
- The implied probability of Washington winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.
