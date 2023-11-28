The Washington Huskies (3-2) battle the UCSD Tritons (4-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Washington vs. UCSD matchup.

Washington vs. UCSD Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington
  • How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Washington vs. UCSD Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Washington Moneyline UCSD Moneyline
BetMGM Washington (-15.5) 149.5 -1200 +725 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Washington (-15.5) 150.5 -1800 +920 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Washington vs. UCSD Betting Trends

  • Washington has won two games against the spread this season.
  • Huskies games have hit the over three out of four times this season.
  • UCSD is 3-2-0 ATS this year.
  • Tritons games have gone over the point total three out of five times this season.

Washington Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +30000
  • Bookmakers rate Washington considerably lower (80th in the country) than the computer rankings do (22nd-best).
  • The implied probability of Washington winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.

