Tuesday's contest between the Washington Huskies (3-2) and UCSD Tritons (4-2) at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion has a projected final score of 85-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Washington, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET on November 28.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Washington vs. UCSD Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Washington vs. UCSD Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington 85, UCSD 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Washington vs. UCSD

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-17.0)

Washington (-17.0) Computer Predicted Total: 152.2

Washington has compiled a 2-2-0 record against the spread this season, while UCSD is 3-2-0. A total of three out of the Huskies' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Tritons' games have gone over.

Washington Performance Insights

The Huskies' +35 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.6 points per game (55th in college basketball) while allowing 75.6 per outing (278th in college basketball).

The 33.4 rebounds per game Washington averages rank 179th in the nation. Its opponents collect 32.4 per contest.

Washington connects on 6.0 three-pointers per game (282nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.2 on average.

The Huskies rank 124th in college basketball with 97.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 182nd in college basketball defensively with 89.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Washington has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (206th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.8 (218th in college basketball).

UCSD Performance Insights

The Tritons outscore opponents by 12.7 points per game (posting 81.7 points per game, 67th in college basketball, and giving up 69.0 per contest, 139th in college basketball) and have a +76 scoring differential.

UCSD is 308th in the country at 29.7 rebounds per game. That's 2.0 fewer than the 31.7 its opponents average.

UCSD hits 7.2 three-pointers per game (202nd in college basketball) at a 33.6% rate (162nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 its opponents make, shooting 28.5% from beyond the arc.

UCSD has committed 10.2 turnovers per game (65th in college basketball), 2.6 fewer than the 12.8 it forces (149th in college basketball).

