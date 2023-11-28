The UCSD Tritons (3-0) meet the Washington Huskies (2-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET and be available via Pac-12 Network.

Washington vs. UCSD Game Information

Washington Top Players (2022-23)

  • Keion Brooks Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Braxton Meah: 8.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Keyon Menifield: 10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cole Bajema: 8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jamal Bey: 6.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

UCSD Top Players (2022-23)

  • Bryce Pope: 18.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Francis Nwaokorie: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Roddie Anderson III: 13.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jace Roquemore: 6.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Emmanuel Tshimanga: 7.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Washington vs. UCSD Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Washington Rank Washington AVG UCSD AVG UCSD Rank
241st 69.2 Points Scored 68.6 259th
184th 70.3 Points Allowed 73.0 264th
229th 31.1 Rebounds 29.1 312th
266th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 6.5 325th
274th 6.5 3pt Made 7.6 149th
304th 11.5 Assists 12.0 268th
316th 13.4 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

