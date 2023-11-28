The UCSD Tritons (3-0) meet the Washington Huskies (2-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET and be available via Pac-12 Network.

Washington vs. UCSD Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Washington Top Players (2022-23)

Keion Brooks Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

17.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Braxton Meah: 8.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK

8.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK Keyon Menifield: 10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Cole Bajema: 8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jamal Bey: 6.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

UCSD Top Players (2022-23)

Bryce Pope: 18.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Francis Nwaokorie: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Roddie Anderson III: 13.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Jace Roquemore: 6.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Emmanuel Tshimanga: 7.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Washington vs. UCSD Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Washington Rank Washington AVG UCSD AVG UCSD Rank 241st 69.2 Points Scored 68.6 259th 184th 70.3 Points Allowed 73.0 264th 229th 31.1 Rebounds 29.1 312th 266th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 6.5 325th 274th 6.5 3pt Made 7.6 149th 304th 11.5 Assists 12.0 268th 316th 13.4 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

