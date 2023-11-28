Washington vs. UCSD November 28 Tickets & Start Time
The UCSD Tritons (3-0) meet the Washington Huskies (2-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET and be available via Pac-12 Network.
Washington vs. UCSD Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Washington Top Players (2022-23)
- Keion Brooks Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Braxton Meah: 8.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Keyon Menifield: 10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cole Bajema: 8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jamal Bey: 6.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
UCSD Top Players (2022-23)
- Bryce Pope: 18.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Francis Nwaokorie: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Roddie Anderson III: 13.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jace Roquemore: 6.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Emmanuel Tshimanga: 7.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
Washington vs. UCSD Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Washington Rank
|Washington AVG
|UCSD AVG
|UCSD Rank
|241st
|69.2
|Points Scored
|68.6
|259th
|184th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|73.0
|264th
|229th
|31.1
|Rebounds
|29.1
|312th
|266th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|6.5
|325th
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|304th
|11.5
|Assists
|12.0
|268th
|316th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|11.4
|132nd
