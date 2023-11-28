The UCSD Tritons (4-2) are big, 15.5-point underdogs against the Washington Huskies (3-2) at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 149.5 points.

Washington vs. UCSD Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Washington -15.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Washington vs UCSD Betting Records & Stats

The Huskies are 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Washington has played as a favorite of -1200 or more once this season and won that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Huskies have a 92.3% chance to win.

UCSD is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

This is the worst odds of a win that sportsbooks have given the Tritons this season with a +725 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UCSD has a 12.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Washington vs. UCSD Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Washington 1 25% 82.6 164.3 75.6 144.6 145.0 UCSD 1 20% 81.7 164.3 69.0 144.6 143.5

Additional Washington vs UCSD Insights & Trends

The 82.6 points per game the Huskies score are 13.6 more points than the Tritons allow (69.0).

When Washington scores more than 69.0 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Tritons average 6.1 more points per game (81.7) than the Huskies give up to opponents (75.6).

Washington vs. UCSD Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Washington 2-2-0 0-0 3-1-0 UCSD 3-2-0 0-0 3-2-0

Washington vs. UCSD Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Washington UCSD 12-6 Home Record 4-10 2-9 Away Record 6-9 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 72.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.9 64.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.4 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

