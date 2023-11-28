Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Waukesha County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Waukesha County, Wisconsin today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Waukesha County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Muskego High School at Racine Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Racine, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waukesha West High School at Cudahy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Cudahy, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
