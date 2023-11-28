Will William Nylander Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 28?
Should you wager on William Nylander to light the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers meet up on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Will William Nylander score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a goal)
Nylander stats and insights
- Nylander has scored in 10 of 19 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- Nylander has picked up five goals and five assists on the power play.
- Nylander averages 4.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Nylander recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|26:10
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:12
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|23:09
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|1
|2
|20:31
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|17:21
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/10/2023
|Flames
|3
|2
|1
|20:46
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/8/2023
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|16:20
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/6/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|19:16
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|19:23
|Home
|L 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|18:54
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
