The Toronto Maple Leafs, including William Nylander, take the ice Tuesday against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Nylander intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

William Nylander vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

1.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Nylander Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Nylander has averaged 20:11 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

In 10 of 19 games this season Nylander has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 17 of 19 games this season, Nylander has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Nylander has posted an assist in a game 14 times this year in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.

Nylander has an implied probability of 48.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 61.7% chance of Nylander having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Nylander Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 19 Games 10 27 Points 9 12 Goals 5 15 Assists 4

