Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Winnebago County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Winnebago County, Wisconsin, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Winnebago County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Valley Christian High School at Central Wisconsin Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Waupun, WI
- Conference: Trailways
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.