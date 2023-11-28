The Edmonton Oilers, with Zach Hyman, are in action Tuesday versus the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Hyman are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Zach Hyman vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Hyman Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Hyman has averaged 19:34 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

In eight of 20 games this season, Hyman has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Hyman has a point in 12 of 20 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Hyman has an assist in seven of 20 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Hyman hits the over on his points over/under is 66.7%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hyman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Hyman Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 52 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+15) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 20 Games 10 22 Points 12 12 Goals 4 10 Assists 8

