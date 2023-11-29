How to Watch Bucknell vs. Princeton on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Princeton Tigers (6-0) will visit the Bucknell Bison (2-6) after victories in five road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
Bucknell vs. Princeton Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bucknell Stats Insights
- The Bison are shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 41.3% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- Bucknell has a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Bison are the 354th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 252nd.
- The Bison put up 60.6 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 62.3 the Tigers give up.
- Bucknell has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 62.3 points.
Princeton Stats Insights
- Princeton is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 252nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bison sit at 346th.
- The Tigers score an average of 75.0 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 72.1 the Bison give up to opponents.
- Princeton has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 60.6 points.
Bucknell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Bucknell put up 68.8 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 65.8 points per contest.
- Defensively the Bison were better at home last season, ceding 63.7 points per game, compared to 73.1 in away games.
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, Bucknell performed better in home games last season, averaging 7.7 per game, compared to 7.3 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 35.4% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 36.4% clip on the road.
Princeton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Princeton averaged 81.4 points per game at home last season, and 72.4 on the road.
- The Tigers allowed more points at home (71.6 per game) than on the road (66.5) last season.
- At home, Princeton made 9.0 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (8.4). Princeton's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.0%) than on the road (34.3%).
Bucknell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 67-56
|Sojka Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|@ Saint Bonaventure
|L 67-61
|Reilly Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Marist
|L 73-49
|McCann Arena
|11/29/2023
|Princeton
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|@ Penn State
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/16/2023
|Radford
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
Princeton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Monmouth
|W 82-57
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|W 76-56
|Chartway Arena
|11/25/2023
|Northeastern
|W 80-66
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|@ Bucknell
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Furman
|-
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|12/5/2023
|Drexel
|-
|Jadwin Gymnasium
