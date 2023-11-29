The Princeton Tigers (6-0) will visit the Bucknell Bison (2-6) after victories in five road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Bucknell vs. Princeton Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN+

Bucknell Stats Insights

The Bison are shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 41.3% the Tigers allow to opponents.

Bucknell has a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Bison are the 354th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 252nd.

The Bison put up 60.6 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 62.3 the Tigers give up.

Bucknell has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 62.3 points.

Princeton Stats Insights

Princeton is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.

The Tigers are the 252nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bison sit at 346th.

The Tigers score an average of 75.0 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 72.1 the Bison give up to opponents.

Princeton has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 60.6 points.

Bucknell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Bucknell put up 68.8 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 65.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Bison were better at home last season, ceding 63.7 points per game, compared to 73.1 in away games.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Bucknell performed better in home games last season, averaging 7.7 per game, compared to 7.3 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 35.4% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 36.4% clip on the road.

Princeton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Princeton averaged 81.4 points per game at home last season, and 72.4 on the road.

The Tigers allowed more points at home (71.6 per game) than on the road (66.5) last season.

At home, Princeton made 9.0 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (8.4). Princeton's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.0%) than on the road (34.3%).

Bucknell Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/20/2023 Southern Indiana W 67-56 Sojka Pavilion 11/22/2023 @ Saint Bonaventure L 67-61 Reilly Center 11/25/2023 @ Marist L 73-49 McCann Arena 11/29/2023 Princeton - Sojka Pavilion 12/2/2023 @ Penn State - Bryce Jordan Center 12/16/2023 Radford - Sojka Pavilion

Princeton Upcoming Schedule