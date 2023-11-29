The Princeton Tigers (6-0) will visit the Bucknell Bison (2-6) after victories in five road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Bucknell vs. Princeton Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bucknell Stats Insights

  • The Bison are shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 41.3% the Tigers allow to opponents.
  • Bucknell has a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Bison are the 354th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 252nd.
  • The Bison put up 60.6 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 62.3 the Tigers give up.
  • Bucknell has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 62.3 points.

Princeton Stats Insights

  • Princeton is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 252nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bison sit at 346th.
  • The Tigers score an average of 75.0 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 72.1 the Bison give up to opponents.
  • Princeton has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 60.6 points.

Bucknell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Bucknell put up 68.8 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 65.8 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Bison were better at home last season, ceding 63.7 points per game, compared to 73.1 in away games.
  • When it comes to total three-pointers made, Bucknell performed better in home games last season, averaging 7.7 per game, compared to 7.3 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 35.4% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 36.4% clip on the road.

Princeton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Princeton averaged 81.4 points per game at home last season, and 72.4 on the road.
  • The Tigers allowed more points at home (71.6 per game) than on the road (66.5) last season.
  • At home, Princeton made 9.0 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (8.4). Princeton's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.0%) than on the road (34.3%).

Bucknell Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Southern Indiana W 67-56 Sojka Pavilion
11/22/2023 @ Saint Bonaventure L 67-61 Reilly Center
11/25/2023 @ Marist L 73-49 McCann Arena
11/29/2023 Princeton - Sojka Pavilion
12/2/2023 @ Penn State - Bryce Jordan Center
12/16/2023 Radford - Sojka Pavilion

Princeton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ Monmouth W 82-57 OceanFirst Bank Center
11/22/2023 @ Old Dominion W 76-56 Chartway Arena
11/25/2023 Northeastern W 80-66 Jadwin Gymnasium
11/29/2023 @ Bucknell - Sojka Pavilion
12/2/2023 Furman - Jadwin Gymnasium
12/5/2023 Drexel - Jadwin Gymnasium

